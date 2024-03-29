How the biggest chocolate makers and sellers in the UK fare on sustainability
By Cristiana Bernardi, Senior Lecturer in Accounting and Financial Management, The Open University
John Dumay, Professor in Department of Accounting and Corporate Governance, Macquarie University
Stephanie Perkiss, Associate professor in accounting, University of Wollongong
Estimates indicate that the UK ranks seventh worldwide and fourth in Europe for chocolate consumption. Each person in the UK consumes on average about 8.1kg of chocolate annually, with around 56% of adults enjoying chocolate at least weekly.
It’s expected that the UK will sell between 80…
