Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to make sure your leftovers are safe to eat

By Primrose Freestone, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Microbiology, University of Leicester
Eating leftovers can be a great way to save money, diversify your cooking repertoire and reduce food waste.

But eating leftover food can also be risky as these foods have already been exposed to bacteria in the environment. If you haven’t stored and re-heated leftovers correctly, you could be putting yourself at risk of potentially life-threatening food poisoning.

That doesn’t mean you should start avoiding leftovers, however. By following the the correct food safety practices,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ First Person: ‘Courageous’ 12-year-old reports relative after being raped in Madagascar
~ Somalia: Constitutional Proposals Put Children at Risk
~ UN Report on Israeli Killing of Journalist in Lebanon
~ The single mother exposing Myanmar junta atrocities while keeping her kids close
~ Solving the invasive aquatic weeds problem in Nepal
~ How science and religion came together to build a ‘new Pompeii’
~ Gut microbiome: meet Klebsiella pneumoniae – an opportunistic pathogen that is harmless to some, but causes severe disease in others
~ When a skatepark becomes a sacred space
~ How the biggest chocolate makers and sellers in the UK fare on sustainability
~ Waiting for Trump to be re-elected is wrong – Nato leaders need to Trump-proof their policies now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter