Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Waiting for Trump to be re-elected is wrong – Nato leaders need to Trump-proof their policies now

By Michelle Bentley, Reader in International Relations, Royal Holloway University of London
If the world sits on the sidelines for the next six months, it not only loses time and ground but puts Trump in a stronger position if he is elected.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ First Person: ‘Courageous’ 12-year-old reports relative after being raped in Madagascar
~ Somalia: Constitutional Proposals Put Children at Risk
~ UN Report on Israeli Killing of Journalist in Lebanon
~ The single mother exposing Myanmar junta atrocities while keeping her kids close
~ Solving the invasive aquatic weeds problem in Nepal
~ How science and religion came together to build a ‘new Pompeii’
~ Gut microbiome: meet Klebsiella pneumoniae – an opportunistic pathogen that is harmless to some, but causes severe disease in others
~ When a skatepark becomes a sacred space
~ How the biggest chocolate makers and sellers in the UK fare on sustainability
~ How to make sure your leftovers are safe to eat
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter