New electrochemical technology could de-acidify the oceans – and even remove carbon dioxide in the process
By Charles-Francois de Lannoy, Associate Professor, Chemical Engineering, McMaster University
Bassel A. Abdelkader, Postdoctoral Researcher, Department of Chemical Engineering, McMaster University
Jocelyn Riet, Ph.D. Candidate in Chemical Engineering, University of Toronto
Global warming is making the oceans more acidic. Our work aims to design realistic systems to reduce this acidity, and remove carbon from the atmosphere in the process.
- Thursday, March 28, 2024