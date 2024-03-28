Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Rights experts condemn continued imprisonment of Evan Gershkovich

Russia must immediately release American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained without evidence for a year, two UN human rights experts said on Thursday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Eswatini Authorities Target Activist’s Widow
~ Saudi Arabia: Football Fans Imprisoned for Chant
~ If brain transplants like the one in Poor Things were possible, this is how they might work
~ This Town: new drama charts the influence of ska on inner city kids during bleak Thatcher years
~ Moldova: Russia continues its mischief-making in breakaway Transnistria
~ After the Baltimore bridge collapse, we need clear-eyed assessments of the risks to key infrastructure
~ I’ve studied sand dunes for 40 years – here’s what people find most surprising
~ A rare condition makes other people’s faces look distorted. Why a new case is important
~ Alberta’s social studies curriculum design has gone woefully wrong
~ New electrochemical technology could de-acidify the oceans - and even remove carbon dioxide in the process
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter