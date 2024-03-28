Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Eswatini Authorities Target Activist’s Widow

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A vigil decrying the assassination of Eswatini Human Rights Lawyer Thulani Maseko in Nakuru Town, Kenya, January 30, 2023. © 2023 James Wakibia/SOPA Images via AP Photo On March 27, immigration officials at the Ngwenya Border post between South Africa and Eswatini stopped Tanele Maseko, widow of murdered human rights lawyer and opposition activist Thulani Maseko, along with her two young children and her helper while they were trying to enter Eswatini. Immigration officials flagged Tanele’s passport as belonging to a wanted person and confiscated it along with her mobile…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
