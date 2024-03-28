Tolerance.ca
Saudi Arabia: Football Fans Imprisoned for Chant

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Inter Milan's players lift the trophy to celebrate winning the Italian SuperCup football match at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on January 18, 2023. © 2023 Fayes Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – A Saudi court sentenced 12 football fans from six months up to a year in prison on March 27, 2024, for peacefully chanting during a January football match, Human Rights Watch said today. Saudi authorities should immediately quash the verdict, which is based solely on the peaceful expression of exuberant football fans. Saudi police summoned and arrested…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
