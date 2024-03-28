Tolerance.ca
Moldova: Russia continues its mischief-making in breakaway Transnistria

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
In mid-February, the leader of Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, summoned deputies “of all levels of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic”. The purpose of their meeting, he announced, would be to discuss “pressure from the Republic of Moldova that is violating the rights and worsening the socioeconomic situation of Transnistrians”.

The meeting was set for February 28, the day before Vladimir Putin’s “state of the union” address. This was taken by some – including the influential…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
