After the Baltimore bridge collapse, we need clear-eyed assessments of the risks to key infrastructure

By Marios Chryssanthopoulos, Professor of Structural Systems, University of Surrey
Catastrophic collapses of major bridges are thankfully rare. Notable examples in the last couple of decades include the failure of the I35-W in Minneapolis in August 2007, and the collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa 11 years later. When such events do occur, public attention is understandably focused on the nature of the collapse, which can extend over hundreds…The Conversation


