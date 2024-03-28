Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A rare condition makes other people’s faces look distorted. Why a new case is important

By Robin Kramer, Senior Lecturer in the School of Psychology, University of Lincoln
If you’ve seen portraits painted by Pablo Picasso or Francis Bacon, you might not be surprised to hear that both men may have suffered from a disorder that affects how faces are perceived.

Prosopometamorphopsia (PMO) is a condition where faces appear distorted, and sometimes even demonic. In most cases, these distortions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Rights experts condemn continued imprisonment of Evan Gershkovich
~ Eswatini Authorities Target Activist’s Widow
~ Saudi Arabia: Football Fans Imprisoned for Chant
~ If brain transplants like the one in Poor Things were possible, this is how they might work
~ This Town: new drama charts the influence of ska on inner city kids during bleak Thatcher years
~ Moldova: Russia continues its mischief-making in breakaway Transnistria
~ After the Baltimore bridge collapse, we need clear-eyed assessments of the risks to key infrastructure
~ I’ve studied sand dunes for 40 years – here’s what people find most surprising
~ Alberta’s social studies curriculum design has gone woefully wrong
~ New electrochemical technology could de-acidify the oceans - and even remove carbon dioxide in the process
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter