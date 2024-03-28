Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Spotting the signs of disordered eating in youth: Tips for parents and caregivers

By Amelia Austin, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Mathison Centre for Youth Mental Health and Education, University of Calgary
Gina Dimitropoulos, Associate professor, Faculty of Social Work, University of Calgary
Sheri Madigan, Professor, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development, Owerko Centre at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary
Tracy Vaillancourt, Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in School-Based Mental Health and Violence Prevention, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Parents and other supportive adults can learn to recognize young people’s symptoms of disordered eating, which is a spectrum of unhealthy eating patterns and behaviour.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
