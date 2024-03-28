Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Authorities’ targeting of lawyers undermines access to justice

By Amnesty International
The Tunisian authorities’ growing judicial harassment and intimidation of lawyers solely for discharging their professional duties violates their rights and undermines access to justice and effective remedies for victims of human rights violations, said Amnesty International, a day ahead of the verdict in the case of lawyer Abdelaziz Essid who is being tried on spurious […] The post Tunisia: Authorities’ targeting of lawyers undermines access to justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


