Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard’s call to veto restrictive NGO law

By Amnesty International
As the two-week deadline for the enactment of the law on “foreign representatives,” adopted by the Kyrgyzstani Parliament, approaches, Agnès Callamard, Secretary General at Amnesty International, said: “It is imperative that President Sadyr Japarov vetoes a law which will have far-reaching implications on the ability of civil society to contribute supporting the realisation of the […] The post Kyrgyzstan: Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard’s call to veto restrictive NGO law appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
