Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Six Urgent Steps to Overcome Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
(Washington, DC, March 28, 2024) – United Nations Security Council members should address the deteriorating situation in Haiti by keeping their promise to the Haitian people and urgently acting to restore basic security, Human Rights Watch said in a briefing paper released today. Human Rights Watch recommended six key measures to allow for democratic governance, human rights protections, and access to essential…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
