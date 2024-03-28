Making short films is a powerful way to learn job skills: 5 ways it prepares students for work
By Wendy Smidt, Postdoctoral Fellow at the Global Institute for Teacher Education Society (GITES), Faculty of Education, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Zayd Waghid, Associate professor, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Making films meets many needs of young people by combining the learning of soft skills, computer literacy and artistic expression.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 28, 2024