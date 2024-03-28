Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt must immediately and unconditionally release anti-torture protester Mahmoud Hussein

By Amnesty International
The Egyptian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Mahmoud Hussein who is facing 25 years in prison simply for wearing a T-shirt with an anti-torture slogan, 15 Egyptian and international human rights organizations said today. Mahmoud Hussein has been arbitrarily detained since August 2023. Since then, his mental and physical health has seriously deteriorated. This […] The post Egypt must immediately and unconditionally release anti-torture protester Mahmoud Hussein appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


