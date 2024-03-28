Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: ICC must not dash the hope of survivors of atrocities by the military

By Amnesty International
In response to the statement of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) following the conclusion of an official visit to Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, Director Amnesty International Nigeria said: “Once again, the Office of the Prosecutor demonstrates its slow abandonment of victims and survivors of the conflict in northeast Nigeria. Instead of investigating […] The post Nigeria: ICC must not dash the hope of survivors of atrocities by the military appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haiti: Six Urgent Steps to Overcome Crisis
~ Ethiopian girls are changing tradition through skateboarding
~ Tweaking US trade policy could hold the key to reducing migration from Central America
~ Failure of Francis Scott Key Bridge provides future engineers a chance to learn how to better protect the public
~ For over a century, baseball’s scouts have been the backbone of America’s pastime – do they have a future?
~ Moscow terror attack showed growing reach of ISIS-K – could the US be next?
~ Colonialists used starvation as a tool of oppression
~ Making short films is a powerful way to learn job skills: 5 ways it prepares students for work
~ South Africa’s new energy plan needs a mix of nuclear, gas, renewables and coal – expert
~ The Gambia may allow female genital mutilation again – another sign of a global trend eroding women’s rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter