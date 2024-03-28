Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Baltimore Key Bridge: how a domino effect brought it down in seconds

By Dr Mohamed Shaheen, Lecturer in Structural Engineering, Loughborough University
The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on 26 March was a shocking and tragic event. Six people remain unaccounted for in the disaster, which saw the world’s third largest continuous truss bridge fall into the Patapsco river.

The cause was Singapore-flagged container ship, the Dali, which veered off course, colliding with one of the bridge’s supports,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgian Dream's fight against LGBTQ+ people
~ Invisible lines: how unseen boundaries shape the world around us
~ Protected products: what makes lamb from South Africa’s Karoo and France’s Mont Saint-Michel so special
~ What is sugar and what would happen if I stopped eating it? A scientist explains
~ Erdoğan’s party seeks advantage as Turkey’s local elections coincide with Ramadan
~ Renegade Nell: Sally Wainwright’s highwaywoman series is a swaggering caper of a show
~ Why women’s rugby needs its own injury prevention strategy
~ If brain transplants like the one in Poor Things were possible – this is how they might work
~ Early spring brings a ‘hungry gap’ for bees – here’s how you can help
~ Generative AI is changing the legal profession – future lawyers need to know how to use it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter