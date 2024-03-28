Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If brain transplants like the one in Poor Things were possible – this is how they might work

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
The neurosurgeon Sergio Canavero announced in 2015 that he could soon be capable of performing the world’s first human head transplant procedure. This would mean that it would be possible to remove someone’s head, and graft it onto the neck and shoulders of another person. As of yet, this has only been performed on cadavers and not on living humans.

But suppose you want to keep the face that you’ve already got? Or have grown tired…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgian Dream's fight against LGBTQ+ people
~ Invisible lines: how unseen boundaries shape the world around us
~ Baltimore Key Bridge: how a domino effect brought it down in seconds
~ Protected products: what makes lamb from South Africa’s Karoo and France’s Mont Saint-Michel so special
~ What is sugar and what would happen if I stopped eating it? A scientist explains
~ Erdoğan’s party seeks advantage as Turkey’s local elections coincide with Ramadan
~ Renegade Nell: Sally Wainwright’s highwaywoman series is a swaggering caper of a show
~ Why women’s rugby needs its own injury prevention strategy
~ Early spring brings a ‘hungry gap’ for bees – here’s how you can help
~ Generative AI is changing the legal profession – future lawyers need to know how to use it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter