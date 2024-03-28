Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Early spring brings a ‘hungry gap’ for bees – here’s how you can help

By Tonya Lander, Stipendiary Lecturer in Biology, University of Oxford
Matthias Becher, Associate Research Fellow in Behavioural Ecology, University of Exeter
Wild bees pollinate the crops and wild plants that feed us and sustain entire ecosystems, but many of the world’s 20,000 bee species are in decline. Loss of habitat is chiefly to blame, especially the loss of plants that provide pollen and nectar for bees to feed themselves and their brood (their eggs, larvae and pupae).

Falling numbers of bees and other insect pollinators have prompted governments to respond. In the UK, Europe and US, “pollinator planting” initiatives have taken root, yet species continue…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
