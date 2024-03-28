Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Generative AI is changing the legal profession – future lawyers need to know how to use it

By Craig Smith, Lecturer in Law, University of Salford
Generative AI – technology such as ChatGPT that creates content when prompted – is affecting how solicitors, judges and barristers work. It’s also likely to change the work they are being asked to do.

This means that the way lawyers are trained needs to change, too. In education, there can be a tendency to see generative AI as a threat, including as a means for students to cheat.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
