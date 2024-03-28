Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Promptly Pass Same-Sex Marriage Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women kiss while holding a poster to support marriage equality, during a Pride Parade in Bangkok, Thailand, June 4, 2023. ©2023 AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File (Bangkok) – The Thai parliament’s upper house should promptly pass a same-sex marriage bill that the lower house approved by an overwhelming majority on March 27, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. Thailand would become the first country in Southeast Asia, and the second in Asia, to recognize same-sex relationships.   Thailand’s House of Representatives passed the Marriage Equality Act with the approval of 400…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syrians Face Dire Conditions in Turkish-Occupied ‘Safe Zone’
~ Michigan: Parental Consent Law for Abortion Harms Young People
~ Mali: Army, Wagner Group Atrocities Against Civilians
~ Curious Kids: what did people use before toothpaste was invented?
~ ‘Property poetry’? Real estate ads and literature have more in common than you might think
~ Marine protected areas safeguard more than ecology – they bring economic benefits to fisheries and tourism
~ What is the Stations of the Cross ritual, and why do Christians still perform it at Easter?
~ The rocking story of how religion crept into popular music – where it remains even today
~ A hollow egg or the whole basket? How much chocolate should my kid eat this Easter?
~ Could spending a billion dollars actually bring solar manufacturing back to Australia? It’s worth a shot
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter