Human Rights Observatory

Syrians Face Dire Conditions in Turkish-Occupied ‘Safe Zone’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Tel Abyad border crossing in northern Raqqa, Syria, pictured on October 6, 2022.  © 2022 Bakr Alkasm/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Turkish authorities are deporting or otherwise pressuring thousands of Syrians to leave the country to Tel Abyad, a remote Turkish-occupied district of northern Syria where humanitarian conditions are dire, Human Rights Watch said today.   Between January and June 2023, the Tel Abyad border crossing administration published monthly or daily numbers of Syrian returnees on its Facebook page, labeling all as voluntary. An analysis of…


© Human Rights Watch -
