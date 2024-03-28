Tolerance.ca
Michigan: Parental Consent Law for Abortion Harms Young People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2024 Rebecca Hendin for Human Rights Watch A Michigan law that requires a young person to obtain parental consent to have an abortion threatens the health and safety of youth in the state and violates their human rights. In some cases, disclosing a pregnancy to a parent will result in abuse or being forced to leave home or continue the pregnancy, and judicial bypass can be subjective and cause delays. Michigan’s forced parental consent for abortion law should be immediately repealed to ensure young people’s safety and dignity. (New York) – A Michigan law that requires…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
