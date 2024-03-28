Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Marine protected areas safeguard more than ecology – they bring economic benefits to fisheries and tourism

By Mark John Costello, Professor, Faculty of Biosciences and Aquaculture, Nord University
Marine protection represents our best strategy to reverse declining biodiversity. But protected areas also provide a low-tech and cost-effective way for the fishing industry to safeguard stocks.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
