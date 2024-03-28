Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could spending a billion dollars actually bring solar manufacturing back to Australia? It’s worth a shot

By Brett Hallam, Associate professor, UNSW Sydney
Fiacre Rougieux, Senior Lecturer, Photovoltaic and Renewable Energy Engineering, UNSW Sydney
Solar SunShot is well named. The Australian government announced today it would plough A$1 billion into bringing back solar manufacturing to Australia, boosting energy security, swapping coal and gas jobs for those in the solar industry, and guarding against supply chain shocks and geopolitical tension.

The announcement is big. At a stroke, the federal government is proposing to directly invest in manufacturing the main technology Australia will rely on to make its power. By 2050, solar should provide…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
