Human Rights Observatory

Global: Dow’s failure to offer remedy for the Bhopal disaster has created a “sacrifice zone”

By Amnesty International
The failure of the US-based chemical company Dow to provide remedy to victims of a deadly gas leak from a pesticide plant in India that resulted in the deaths of more than 22,000 people has created a “sacrifice zone” in which 500,000 more continue to suffer, Amnesty International said in a new report today ahead […] The post Global: Dow’s failure to offer remedy for the Bhopal disaster has created a “sacrifice zone” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
