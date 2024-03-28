Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Quantum computing just got hotter: 1 degree above absolute zero

By Andrew Dzurak, Scientia Professor Andrew Dzurak, CEO and Founder of Diraq, UNSW Sydney
Andre Luiz Saraiva De Oliveira, Solid State Physicist, UNSW Sydney
For decades, the pursuit of quantum computing has struggled with the need for extremely low temperatures, mere fractions of a degree above absolute zero (0 Kelvin or –273.15°C). That’s because the quantum phenomena that grant quantum computers their unique computational abilities can only be harnessed by isolating them from the warmth of the familiar classical world we inhabit.

A single quantum bit or “qubit”, the equivalent of the binary “zero or one” bit at the heart of classical computing, requires a large refrigeration apparatus to function. However, in many areas where we expect…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
