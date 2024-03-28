NSW may end its COVID vaccine mandate for health workers. That doesn’t mean it was a bad idea in the first place
By Katie Attwell, Associate Professor, School of Social Sciences, The University of Western Australia
Jessica Kaufman, Research Fellow, Vaccine Uptake Group, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
The move makes sense at this stage of the pandemic. But abolishing a vaccine mandate needs to be done carefully so as not to damage public trust.
- Wednesday, March 27, 2024