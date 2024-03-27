Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia must wean itself from monster utes – and the federal government’s weakening of vehicle emissions rules won’t help one bit

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
The amended rules will slow the reduction in emissions from Australia’s polluting road transport sector and reflect alarming trends, here and abroad.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
