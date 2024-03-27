Tolerance.ca
The Anthropocene already exists in our heads, even if it’s now officially not a geological epoch

By Kevin Collins, Senior Lecturer, Environment & Systems, The Open University
An international subcommittee of geologists recently voted to reject a proposal to make the Anthropocene an official new geological epoch, defined by humanity’s enormous impact on the planet. Assuming some protests do not overturn the ruling, it will now take another decade for the decision to be reviewed.

That may seem a long time given climate change concerns, but it is of course far less than a blink in planetary terms. The Earth can certainly wait, even if we can’t.

But sometimes big ideas…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
