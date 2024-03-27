Updated U.S. law still leaves Indigenous communities in Canada out of repatriations from museums
By Mary Jane Logan McCallum, Professor of History, University of Winnipeg
Susan M. Hill, Director of the Centre for Indigenous Studies; Associate Professor, Indigenous Studies and History, University of Toronto
U.S. laws on the repatriation of Indigenous artifacts and remains still uphold inequities in the relationships between Indigenous people and the agencies holding their materials.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 27, 2024