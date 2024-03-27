Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hazardous mould contaminates many food staples – what you should know about mycotoxins

By Oluwadara Pelumi Omotayo, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, North-West University
Mycotoxins are substances produced by mould that poison food. They are harmful to humans and animals when consumed. According to the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), about 25% of the world’s agricultural harvests are contaminated by mycotoxins. Though reliable data is lacking, mycotoxin contamination is


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A farming community's fight for land and legacy in Sri Lanka
~ South Africa’s electricity crisis: what political parties say in their election manifestos about solving it
~ Venomous snakes could start migrating in large numbers if we hit 5ºC warming
~ New TB skin test could offer cheaper and easier way to detect the disease
~ How can a baby learn two languages at the same time?
~ Why is Jesus often depicted with a six-pack? The muscular messiah reflects Christian values of masculinity
~ The Anthropocene already exists in our heads, whatever the geologists decide
~ US election: two graphs show how young voters influence presidential results as Biden gets poll boost
~ Judas and the economics of betrayal
~ TikTok health hacks promising to change the taste and smell of female genitals are more sour than sweet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS