New TB skin test could offer cheaper and easier way to detect the disease

By Yvette Naudé, Manager and NRF-rated researcher: Chromatography Mass Spectrometry - University of Pretoria and UP Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control (UP-ISMC), University of Pretoria
Detecting tuberculosis early could play a significant role in eradicating the world’s most deadly infectious disease. The World Health Organization says 1.5 million people die from this devastating disease each year.

People infected with Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the TB bacteria that attack the lungs, often do not know that they have it until their symptoms become severe. Two…The Conversation


