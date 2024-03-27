Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can a baby learn two languages at the same time?

By Cameron Morin, Docteur en linguistique, ENS de Lyon
Language acquisition in children is one of the most fascinating features of the human species, as well as one of the most difficult problems in linguistics and cognitive science. What are the processes that enable a child to completely master its native language in just a few years, and to a degree of competence that adult learners of a second language can almost never match?

Far from being a matter of consensus, this subject has in fact greatly divided the research…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
