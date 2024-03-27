Tolerance.ca
US election: two graphs show how young voters influence presidential results as Biden gets poll boost

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
American politics is very polarised at the moment, with bitter disagreements between Democrats and Republicans in Congress, in the media and in the presidential campaign.

One source of polarisation that is rarely discussed is the divide between young and old voters at elections. Over the past 50 years, young and old have often supported the same candidate, but in 2024 younger voters are expected to be particularly important.

In 1971, the 26th…The Conversation


