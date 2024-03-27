Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Judas and the economics of betrayal

By Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
No one remembers the names of the soldiers who arrested Jesus, or the civil servants who organised his crucifixion. But Judas Iscariot has not been forgotten, and will forever be associated with treachery and betrayal.

Part of what makes Judas stand out is his position as a disciple. There is only betrayal if there was some form of loyalty beforehand. And many of us will have felt the cruel sting of being let down by people we trusted – whether it was in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A farming community's fight for land and legacy in Sri Lanka
~ South Africa’s electricity crisis: what political parties say in their election manifestos about solving it
~ Hazardous mould contaminates many food staples – what you should know about mycotoxins
~ Venomous snakes could start migrating in large numbers if we hit 5ºC warming
~ New TB skin test could offer cheaper and easier way to detect the disease
~ How can a baby learn two languages at the same time?
~ Why is Jesus often depicted with a six-pack? The muscular messiah reflects Christian values of masculinity
~ The Anthropocene already exists in our heads, whatever the geologists decide
~ US election: two graphs show how young voters influence presidential results as Biden gets poll boost
~ TikTok health hacks promising to change the taste and smell of female genitals are more sour than sweet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter