Human Rights Observatory

The total solar eclipse in North America could help shed light on a persistent puzzle about the Sun

By Huw Morgan, Reader in Physical Sciences, Aberystwyth University
A total solar eclipse takes place on April 8 across North America. These events occur when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the Sun’s face. This plunges observers into a darkness similar to dawn or dusk.

During the upcoming eclipse, the path of totality, where observers experience the darkest part of the Moon’s shadow (the umbra), crosses Mexico, arcing north-east through Texas,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
