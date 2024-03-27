Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Creating digital collage in Uzbekistan: Interview with artist Oyjon Khayrullaeva

By Filip Noubel
Uzbekistan is known for its Silk Road architectural gems often presented in a traditional way. But young Uzbek artists are claiming this heritage in a new way to create striking art.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A farming community's fight for land and legacy in Sri Lanka
~ South Africa’s electricity crisis: what political parties say in their election manifestos about solving it
~ Hazardous mould contaminates many food staples – what you should know about mycotoxins
~ Venomous snakes could start migrating in large numbers if we hit 5ºC warming
~ New TB skin test could offer cheaper and easier way to detect the disease
~ How can a baby learn two languages at the same time?
~ Why is Jesus often depicted with a six-pack? The muscular messiah reflects Christian values of masculinity
~ The Anthropocene already exists in our heads, whatever the geologists decide
~ US election: two graphs show how young voters influence presidential results as Biden gets poll boost
~ Judas and the economics of betrayal
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter