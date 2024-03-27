Tolerance.ca
‘The Amazon of Sports’ has already cornered baseball’s apparel market – and is now on the verge of subsuming baseball cards, too

By Nathaniel Grow, Associate Professor of Business Law and Ethics, Indiana University
John Holden, Associate Professor of Management, Oklahoma State University
Marc Edelman, Professor of Law, Baruch College, CUNY
During spring training, Major League Baseball’s official uniform supplier, Fanatics, became a focal point for all the wrong reasons.

After arriving in Florida and Arizona, players began to complain about the quality of their new, Fanatics-manufactured uniforms.

One player for the Baltimore Orioles groused that the new uniforms looked “like a knockoff jersey from T.J. Maxx.” Others were dismayed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
