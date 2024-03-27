Tolerance.ca
Port of Baltimore bridge collapse rattles supply chains already rocked by troubles in Panama and the Red Sea

By Simona Stan, Professor of Marketing, University of Montana
The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 25, 2024, has put a spotlight on the Port of Baltimore, one of the busiest harbors in the U.S., which paused shipping and immediately halted all vessel traffic in and out.

The port remained open to trucks following the incident, but the loss of maritime traffic is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
