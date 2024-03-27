Tolerance.ca
Britain’s forgotten prison island: remembering the thousands of convicts who died working in Bermuda’s dockyards

By Anna McKay, Leverhulme Trust Early Career Fellow in History, University of Liverpool
We think of Bermuda as a tiny paradise in the North Atlantic. But long before cruise ships moored up, prison ships carried hundreds of convicts to the island, first docking in 1824 and remaining there for decades.

Islands have long been places to deport, exile and banish criminals. Think of Alcatraz, the infamous penitentiary in San Francisco, or Robben Island in South Africa, which held Nelson Mandela. The French penal colony Devil’s Island was immortalised in the Steve McQueen film Papillon, while Saint Helena in the Atlantic is still remembered for Napoleon’s exile.

