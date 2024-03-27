Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Julian Assange: how British extradition law works

By Gemma Davies, Associate Professor in Criminal Law, Durham University
Paul Arnell, Reader in Law, Robert Gordon University
Julian Assange will have to wait a further few weeks to learn whether he can appeal his extradition to the US. The UK High Court has delayed making a decision on the case, giving the US three weeks to provide assurances about aspects of his trial and sentence if extradited.

If the US does not provide these assurances, the court will allow Assange to appeal. But if they do provide them, a further hearing in May will decide if the assurances are satisfactory, and make a final decision.

The WikiLeaks founder has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
