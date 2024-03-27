Tolerance.ca
Mali: Drone strikes killed 13 civilians including seven children in Amasrakad

By Amnesty International
Two night-time drone strikes by the Malian army on 17 March killed at least 13 civilians, including seven children aged between two and 17, in Amasrakad, Gao region, and left more than a dozen people injured, according to eyewitness accounts gathered by Amnesty International. A communiqué issued by the Malian army described the strikes, as […] The post Mali: Drone strikes killed 13 civilians including seven children in Amasrakad appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


