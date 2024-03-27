Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey heads to the polls for local elections

By Arzu Geybullayeva
All eyes are on the CHP's Ekrem İmamoğlu, who has been in office for five years and AKP's Murat Kurum, the former Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
