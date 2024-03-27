Tolerance.ca
Kenya has tightened its laws to stop money laundering: why banks are the focus

By Constance Gikonyo, Corporate Law Lecturer, University of Nairobi
Kenya’s banking industry has in recent years been in the crosshairs of national, regional and international watchdogs, given the country’s role as a financial hub in eastern Africa.…The Conversation


