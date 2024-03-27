Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Houthis Sentence Men to Death, Flogging

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Illustration of string sealing person’s lips. © 2020 Malte Mueller / Getty Images (Beirut) – A Houthi court sentenced 32 men, 9 of them to death, on January 23, 2024, in an unfair mass trial based on dubious charges of “sodomy,” Human Rights Watch said today. The Houthis should end their use of the death penalty and other forms of cruel and degrading punishment and provide fair trials for those charged. In addition to death sentences that include crucifixion and stoning, the Houthi court sentenced 23 men to prison for periods of up to 10 years. Three of them were also…


