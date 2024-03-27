Tolerance.ca
Türkiye: Stonewalling on Charges for Officials in Earthquake Deaths

By Human Rights Watch
Play Video The absence of criminal proceedings against municipal officials in deaths stemming from the February 6, 2023 earthquakes, is deeply troubling and unacceptable. Public officials for years have evaded responsibility to make sure buildings are safe, and the lack of investigations severely hampers proceedings in cases against private contractors. The Turkish authorities should permit criminal investigation leading to prosecution of all officials responsible for earthquake deaths and those who failed to mitigate the deadly risk of such quakes. (Istanbul, March 27, 2024) – The absence…


© Human Rights Watch -
