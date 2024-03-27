Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To get a stethoscope into Gaza you needed to buy a TV

By Raya Sharbain
How Mohammad's team found a way to bypass the Israeli blockade on essential medical equipment by assembling their own 3D printing process to manufacture the needed medical supplies in Gaza.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yemen: Houthis Sentence Men to Death, Flogging
~ Türkiye: Stonewalling on Charges for Officials in Earthquake Deaths
~ The consequences of the government’s new migration legislation could be dire – for individuals and for Australia
~ Baltimore bridge collapse: a bridge engineer explains what happened, and what needs to change
~ Gangs, kidnappings, murders: why thousands of Rohingya are desperately trying to escape refugee camps by boats
~ These extraordinary Australian islands are teeming with life – and we must protect them before it’s too late
~ ‘Noisy’ autistic brains seem better at certain tasks. Here’s why neuroaffirmative research matters
~ Australia just committed $207 million to a major satellite program. What is it, and why do we need it?
~ UN report: Credible allegations Ukrainian POWs have been tortured by Russian forces
~ Abortion drug access could be limited by Supreme Court − if the court decides anti-abortion doctors can, in fact, challenge the FDA
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter