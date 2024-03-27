The consequences of the government’s new migration legislation could be dire – for individuals and for Australia
By Jane McAdam, Scientia Professor and Director of the Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney
Daniel Ghezelbash, Associate Professor and Deputy Director, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
Madeline Gleeson, Senior Research Fellow, Andrew & Renata Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney
Tristan Harley, Senior Research Associate, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney
The government has failed in its attempt to ram unprecedented changes to the migration act through parliament. The laws, now being reviewed by a senate committee, could be disastrous.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 26, 2024